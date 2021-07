If you had to use one word to describe the major-college talent overall this year in the WPIAL and City League, it would be “average.”. The class of 2022 has no player rated among the top 250 in the country by Rivals.com and only six WPIAL players have committed to Power Five conference schools so far. It’s highly questionable if the 2022 class will reach last year’s total of 10 Power Five recruits. But only two years ago, the WPIAL and City had only six Power Five recruits and 15 who signed with FBS schools. This year’s class will certainly have more than 15 FBS recruits. Last year’s class had 23 FBS recruits.