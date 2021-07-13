Cancel
After Multiple Deaths This Summer, Law Enforcement Urges Wearing Seat Belts

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer there have been several wrecks, including two last weekend, where drivers and passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts died or were seriously injured. It is against the law to not be buckled up, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging people to take this seriously. This Fourth of July weekend there were ten car crash related deaths, five of which individuals were not wearing seat belts.

