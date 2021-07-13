Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits That “Heat” Things Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Megan Thee Stallion is down in Miami heating things up and we’re here for it! The rapper stepped out on Friday night for the Sports Illustrated 2021 swimsuit issue launch party and stole the show, wearing a custom, diamond-encrusted see-through down by Natalia Fedner. Styler by Zerina Akers, Meg’s gown had high splits on each side showing off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her jet-black hair in a high bun with spiked pieces coming out of each side. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, seemingly letting the dress speak for itself.