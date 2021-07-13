If you live in these Fairfield suburbs and travel for work, you’ll be tested every three days
From 1am on Wednesday, July 14, anyone who lives in the Fairfield LGA and travels outside of that area for work will be required to have a test every three days to demonstrate that they are virus free. This includes people living in Horsley Park; Wetherill Park; Smithfield; Fairfield; Fairfield East; Fairfield West; Fairfield Heights; Yennrora; Old Guildford; Villawood; Carramar; Canley Vale; Canley Heights; Lansvale; Cabramatta; Cabramatta West; Mt Pritchard; Bonnyrigg; Bonnyrigg Heights; Edensor Park; St Johns Park; Wakeley; Prairiewood; Bossley Park; Abbotsbury; and Cecil Park.www.timeout.com
