If you live in these Fairfield suburbs and travel for work, you’ll be tested every three days

Last year, while our neighbours to the south were enduring months of gruelling lockdown, Sydneysiders were busy enjoying the freedom to dine out, hang out with mates and generally settle into an almost normal way of life. And so it was for the Harbour City for more than a year, save for a few minor surges and the odd smattering of temporarily tightened restrictions. With 2020 in our rearview mirror and vaccinations slowly but surely rolling out nationwide, you could have been forgiven for assuming the worst of this global health emergency was behind us. But then the Delta strain arrived on our shores to give Sydney a nasty case of déjà vu.