Australian Government Tries To Duck Its Responsibility. Does Minister Sussan Ley Care? Is She Appealing? You Betcha.

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really prefer to write positive stories about the energy transition in Australia. As individuals, councils, and state press forward with a variety of projects involving EVs, wind, solar, batteries, and pumped hydro (and sometimes combinations of all of these) great progress is being made. However, it could be better and faster if our federal government stopped fighting against progress with funding to the fossil fuel industry.

