Australian Government Tries To Duck Its Responsibility. Does Minister Sussan Ley Care? Is She Appealing? You Betcha.

Australia is uniquely vulnerable to climate change due to its inherent geographic and climate characteristics. Compared to other countries, Australia is more likely to experience issues such as increased temperature extremes, heatwaves, droughts and natural disasters.[i] These will in turn have a major impact on its agricultural sectors and overall environmental health. However, as a wealthy developed nation with strong governance and institutions it is also in an advantageous position to implement a variety of climate adaptation strategies and increase the resilience of its population to these challenges. Through adopting a proactive, climate-oriented and environmental justice focus in its agriculture, land management and water management policies, Australia has the potential to manage the significant pressures of climate change while also contributing to sustainable development and enhancing the recognition of Indigenous rights and leadership by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.