Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 19:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST FOR EASTERN PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 720 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 10 miles southwest of Benson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson and Kartchner Caverns State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 299 and 301. Route 90 between mile markers 293 and 297. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
