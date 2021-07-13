GCS awarded $756,000 grant to combat COVID learning loss

GCS Administration Center

GOSHEN — Elementary students who experienced learning loss due to COVID-19 during the past school year will soon have options for remediation thanks to a $756,000 grant.

Alan Metcalfe, assistant superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, spoke of the grant’s receipt during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.

According to Metcalfe, the new grant was awarded to the school corporation through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund. That fund provides competitive, discretionary grants to eligible entities that submit a student learning acceleration plan focused on providing recovery learning and remediation services for any K-12 students enrolled in public and nonpublic institutions during the 2020-21 school year.

“These grant funds are designed to provide targeted supports for students who have experienced learning loss,” Metcalfe said, “have fallen behind in acquiring anticipated grade level academic skills and knowledge, have scored below academic standards or average benchmarks, or are at risk of falling below academic standards due to the disruption in student learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Metcalfe, the grant was sought in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen and KidsCare, which offers before- and after-school care for children in grades K-6 from sites located inside schools.

Metcalfe said the grant will allow KidsCare, which operates out of Chandler Elementary School, to expand its after-school care options to both Waterford Elementary School on the district’s south side and Model Elementary School on the district’s west side.

“Students can be transported from other schools at dismissal to the closest site for child care,” Metcalfe said. “Students determined to be in academic need will be offered child care and tutoring at no charge to the family.”

In addition, Metcalfe noted that the grant will also allow for the covering of membership fees and tutoring for students who use the Boys & Girls Club for after-school care.

“This grant will pay for the cost of two tutors at all four sites and cover child care costs for up to 180 students,” Metcalfe added of the grant. “Academic progress will be tracked and measured to ensure that students are closing the academic gaps that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Kevin Deary, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, also spoke briefly of the grant’s potential impact during Monday’s meeting.

“Coming off of COVID, it’s going to take all of us to recover, and it’s going to be one student at a time,” Deary told the board. “We’re going to have to be focused and dedicated. Our partnership with the schools is really important, because we’re going to be able to target these families, picked by the principals and the school teachers, to say, ‘Here are the kids that have the largest gap,’ and we’re going to be able to focus on the elementary school children that need this the most.

“We are in this together,” he added of the work. “We have 180 children that are coming because of this grant that we’re going to be able to focus and close the gap, and that’s a lot of kids. So, we’re really grateful for that partnership.”