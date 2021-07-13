Cancel
Beaver Falls, PA

Two people transported by medical helicopters, coroner called to Beaver Falls reported shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Two people were rushed by medical helicopters related to a scene in Beaver Falls.

According to 911 dispatch, police units are on scene in the 900 block of 9th Street in Beaver Falls at a housing complex. Officials said the coroner was called to the scene.

Here is a map showing that location:

Officials said they received multiple calls just before 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

It’s not clear exactly how many people are involved.

Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest details.

©2021 Cox Media Group

