LP gives an ecstatic “Goodbye” on anthemic new single — album ‘Churches’ out Oct. 8

LP has shared the fourth single from their upcoming album Churches with the release of a music video for “Goodbye,” a soul-soothing and cathartic new track that taps into the singer/songwriter’s penchant for big folk-pop anthems. Between its euphorically buoyant medley and LP’s characteristically piercing wails, “Goodbye” soars ecstatically as a purifying act — one that teaches you to let go of everything you can do without. LP has always excelled at penning emotionally sincere lyricisms and disguising them behind impossibly catchy hooks and chorus lines that you can’t help but howl from the heart when you sing along to and “Goodbye” is one more feather in their glorious curls.