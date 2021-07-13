Mountaineer Park Results Monday July 12th, 2021

Best bet: BELL'S THE ONE (9) Best value: SCOTT ALAIA (4) FIRST: Steeplechasers . . . The Happy Giant. The Mean Queen. Bodes Well . . . Next. SECOND: Madison's Luna packs potent kick and should be ideally positioned in compact group. Clench was done in by sizzling splits last time and owns win on Spa loam; very playable. Yodel E. A. Who needed last and gets class relief; must consider.