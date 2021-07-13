Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mountaineer Park Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 14 days ago

1st-$12,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 45.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.460. Bi Bi Carpe120511-11-hd1-hdC. Oliveros12.003.803.005.00. Aw Ite120772-12-42-1¼O. Mayta2.402.200.60. Auger120456-74-½3-1G. Lagunes5.8019.50. Sir Higgins120224-hd3-1½4-1¼G. Rodriguez42.10. Macho Mania120167-46-35-¾L. Colon6.60. Paisano116335-hd5-16-2J. Leon11.00. Mr. Tripledouble118843-hd7-47-2¾N. Vigil5.90. Little Tequila12068888R. Barrios78.10. Perfecta (5-7) paid $26.20;...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer Park#Ch G#Paisano116335 Hd5 16 2j#Equibase Company Llc#Ch M#Calendula120425#Tix1#Wiki#Lagunes17#R#Daily Double#Perfecta#Cincy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

SARATOGA 2021: First Captain gets tested in Curlin

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N. Y. – Despite race conditions that limit the field to 3-year-olds who have not won a graded stakes over a mile in the current year, Friday’s restricted Curlin Stakes has still managed to graduate a number of late-developing horses who went on to make something of themselves – both as 3-year-olds and beyond.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-10-Add

10th_$28,000, stk, 3YO, 4f, showers. Off 9:49. Time 1:97.79. Muddy. Also Ran_Furiousity, Western Reserve, Corona White Socks. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4/8-3) 3 Correct Paid $17.05. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $2.80. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $3.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-4-1) paid $22.19. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $15.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez8.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. 5 (5)Midnight Biscuit7.604.203.20. 4 (4)Getting Some of That9.406.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Clever and Great (L), 116K. Gomez1-4-6Claudio Gonzalez3/1. 2Rockin Ron (L), 122C. Lopez3-3-3Valora Testerman10/1. 3Paint Music for Me (L), 126C. Marquez4-4-1Michelle Nevin6/5. 4Manklin Creek (L), 116A. Crispin5-5-1Jose Corrales15/1. 5Al Brown (L), 126J. Fernandez7-9-9Marco Salazar6/1. 6Delightfullywicked (L), 120J. Ruiz1-8-xDale Capuano7/2. 2nd-$34,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grande Prairie

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
MLBdakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles talk about the importance of interaction with fans of their sport, our Karl’s TV &N Appliance Athlete of the Week gets a real kick out of his sport. Chase Mason was not drafted on Monday in the MLB draft and highlights from East vs. West, the Sunfish and Canaries.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Saturday July 24th, 2021

1st-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 45.660, 58.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.630. Trainer: Kenneth Roberts, Sr. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by War Eagle-Music Connection. Scratched: Captainontherocks. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. War Song120412-½1-½1-5½1-9¼D. Saenz3.202.602.100.60. Ice Peak123354-½4-13-32-8½P. Cotto, Jr.3.002.102.60. I'm Always Late115141-12-42-hd3-4¼T. Thornton2.204.30. Round Quarter120525554-¾G....
SportsSaratogian

NYRA: NYRA announces 2021 Venezia Award finalists

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced that voting for the 2021 Mike Venezia Memorial Award is now open to active jockeys in the continental U.S. They will choose among a distinguished group of finalists including Junior Alvarado, Julien Leparoux, Deshawn Parker, Gerard Melancon and Scott Stevens. Created...
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, July 28

Best bet: BELL'S THE ONE (9) Best value: SCOTT ALAIA (4) FIRST: Steeplechasers . . . The Happy Giant. The Mean Queen. Bodes Well . . . Next. SECOND: Madison's Luna packs potent kick and should be ideally positioned in compact group. Clench was done in by sizzling splits last time and owns win on Spa loam; very playable. Yodel E. A. Who needed last and gets class relief; must consider.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the San Clemente Stakes: Madone

Kaleem Shah’s Madone saved ground early, then launched a strong outside bid from the three-eighths pole home to prove a half length best Saturday in the $202,500 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The winner, a daughter of the Australian sire Vancouver though bred in Kentucky, covered a mile on...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....

Comments / 0

Community Policy