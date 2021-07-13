Keen Opens Factory In Dominican Republic

On September 13, 2013, the Constitutional Court of the Dominican Republic ruled that children born to non-citizens in the country since 1929 are not, and have never been, citizens of the Dominican Republic. Imagine waking up one morning in your birthplace, and your citizenship and connection to the only country you know as yours is revoked. You’d have no access to your passport, birth certificate or any other form of identification. In the moment, this decision caused significant regional and international uproar. Human-rights defenders exposed the ruling as state-sanctioned racist apartheid measures that were part of a long-standing practice of anti-Black hatred against the country’s darker-skinned citizens. But, as often happens with injustices against Black and Brown bodies, the news cycle changed and little to nothing has shifted since. In fact, things have gotten worse with the pandemic. The country’s newly elected president, neo-liberal candidate Luis Abinader, has now started to build a wall (sounds familiar?) between the two nations, while over 200,000 Black people continue to exist in a state of social and civil extinction, invisible to the state. Statelessness, then, becomes the ultimate act of racial capitalism and genocide, where the state no longer has to kill in order to make people disappear and can continue its exploitative practices without opposition.