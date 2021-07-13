Cancel
Keen Opens Factory In Dominican Republic

Cover picture for the articleKeen Inc. announced the opening of a company-owned factory, in the Dominican Republic—Keen Dominican Republic (KDR)— with 55,000-square-feet of manufacturing space. The factory, located in Santiago. will produce its footwear, led by the Newport H2 sandal, and capable of turning 500,000 pairs a year beginning 2021. The plant has the capacity to produce two million pairs of the sandal style moving forward. The first pairs are scheduled to arrive stateside and at retail in July 2021.

