Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 vs 27 a day ago

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China reported on Tuesday 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted, one in Jiangsu province and the other in Yunnan, the health authority...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Worldkfgo.com

Factbox: Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. A mixed schedule,...
Public Healthrock947.com

Japan’s PM Suga, Tokyo governor Koike discuss Olympics, COVID-19 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met on Sunday to discuss the Olympic Games being held in the capital and anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday. Koike visited the prime minister’s official residence, according to the report. Japan bagged skateboarding’s...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Shanghai Region Braces for Typhoon In-fa after Flooding in Central China

BEIJING - China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighboring coastal regions canceled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Indonesia to receive 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is expecting to receive 45 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in August, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual news conference on Monday. They will include vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer, he said. Budi also said that hospital bed occupancies have gone down...
Public Healthkfgo.com

India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday. India’s total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
ChinaMetro International

China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of...
Politicskfgo.com

Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Growing military tensions around Taiwan as well as economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States threaten peace and stability in East Asia as the regional power balance shifts in Beijing’s favour, Japan said in its annual defence white paper. “It is necessary that we...
MarketsNBC San Diego

Chinese Stocks Are Now Among Asia's Worst-Performing as Beijing Crackdown Spooks Investors

The CSI 300 which tracks the biggest mainland China stocks, along with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, are currently among the worst-performing in Asia-Pacific. Separately, the MSCI Emerging Markets index has also tumbled into negative territory for the year. Chinese internet giants like Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan are among the top 5 constituents of the index, as of Jun 30.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares stabilise as state media urges calm

SHANGHAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese shares recovered earlier losses on Wednesday amid volatile trade as state-run financial media called for calm, but investor concerns about tightening government regulation continued to weigh on sentiment. In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite Index fell as much as 2% before trimming losses to...
EconomyCNBC

Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollar sell off as regulatory fears spread

Regulatory fears are spreading to these other Chinese assets, after Beijing stepped up restrictions on its education sector late last week, and continued its crackdown on its internet companies. The offshore yuan, which trades outside mainland China, weakened by nearly 1% compared to last Friday. Vishnu Varathan, head of economics...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months

SHANGHAI, July 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti soon -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will send a ‘significant’ additional amount of coronavirus vaccines to Haiti soon, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the troubled Caribbean nation received 500,000 U.S.-donated doses. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Comments / 0

Community Policy