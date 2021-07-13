Cancel
'Sharknado' is back - in a Shark Week special that wants to prove sharks aren't 'crazed lunatic man-killers'

By Emily Yahr
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen shark expert Tristan Guttridge was first approached to participate in a Discovery Channel Shark Week special about "sharknados" - the extreme weather event from the notoriously ridiculous Syfy movie franchise - his reaction was pretty much what you might expect from a scientist. "I was like, 'Uhh, I don't...

CinemaBlend

Did Shark Week Send The Wrong Message With Ian Ziering And Tara Reid's Sharknado Special?

Shark Week 2021 is upon us, and the shark-filled week of Discovery content is as full of fun mixed with facts as ever. As per usual, Shark Week this year has brought in some celebrities to participate in some of the specials to go with the more informative installments, and one of the most memorable so far was The Real Sharknado, featuring Ian Ziering and Tara Reid of Syfy's Sharknado franchise. It was a fun hour of television that nevertheless leaves me wondering: did it send the right or wrong message about sharks?
TV & VideosTVOvermind

King Shark Gets His Own Trailer in Honor of Shark Week

Deep Blue Sea showed the dangers of a shark with an enlarged and more complex brain, three of them in fact, but Suicide Squad is showing us a descendant of a shark god with at least something akin to brains since he’s not a mindless eating machine. With Shark Week already underway and Suicide Squad not too far off, it’s pretty easy to see why one of the movie’s more noticeable characters is being highlighted since he’s definitely an attraction worthy of notice given that he kind of makes Killer Croc look like a big human with a severe skin condition. Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, the character of King Shark isn’t the smartest in the group, but he’s definitely one of the strongest and durable since the guy is a humanoid shark, that’s kind of all that needs to be said, but with Shark Week in full effect it’s definitely worth bringing him up since next to Jaws he’s likely one of the more famous sharks in pop culture. There are plenty of others that could be named no doubt, but King Shark is one that’s been around for a while, even if his presence has been limited to comics and animated series.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Fin,' 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and more

The latest film from the director of such violent horror movies as "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel" is a save-the-sharks documentary called "Fin." Debuting on Discovery Plus as part of Shark Week, Eli Roth's new project turns out to be less of a surprise than it might seem at first. For one thing, the film shows lots and lots of blood and guts - Roth's signature - though not for the same reasons the filmmaker might normally utilize them. Roth, who tells us he was terrified of sharks as a child, came to love them after swimming with them in the Bahamas (and he was, after all, a host of the TV show "Shark After Dark"). Here, he's still trying to scare us - maybe even gross us out a little - but with a very different end in mind: to motivate viewers to end behavior that encourages the slaughter of endangered animals, more than 100 million of which are killed every year, for their fins (which are used in shark fin soup, an Asian delicacy); for the oil from their livers (used in cosmetics and other products); and less often for their meat. Scenes abound of shark "finning," in which cartilege-filled fins - thought by some to prevent cancer - are sliced off and the rest of the animal, sometimes still living, is tossed back into the water. It's disturbing, and more than a bit perplexing; Roth tells us that the soup tastes like "nothing," an opinion confirmed by a food critic. The director, who acts as an on-camera guide as the film hops from Liberia to Hong Kong to Mexico to Massachusetts and beyond, is fond of muttering some version of "This is nuts/crazy," often accompanied by an expletive. You may find yourself saying the same thing by the end of this film - whose title means "the End" in French, a bit of wordplay that suggests both something terrifying and, potentially, more hopeful. TV-MA. Available on Discovery Plus. Contains frequent bloody images of shark fishing, clubbing, finning and butchering, crude language, images from horror films and a scene of sharks mating. In English and a smattering of several other languages, with some subtitles. 100 minutes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

J.B. Smoove Ended up on Shark Week ... by Accident

After years of working in entertainment, actor and comedian J.B. Smoove got one of the biggest breaks of his career when he was cast as Leon Black on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He almost immediately became a fan favorite, continues to be a central part of the show’s cast, and has been responsible for some of the show’s most hilarious moments.
MoviesNo Film School

Three Ways to Make a Killer Shark Movie

Just below the surface is a menace that could tear any human to shreds. The shark is the perfect villain that nobody can escape. Filmmakers love to exploit our deepest, darkest fears, and no fear is more prominent and timeless than our fear of sharks. Who can blame anyone for being afraid of a shark? Sharks are near the top of the ocean food chain, while humans are left defenseless as they try to survive in the water.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!. Ziering served as guest co-host for Monday's Entertainment Tonight during our Bahamas Week at Baha Mar resort, and opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Jackass’ Star Poopies Bit by Shark During Shark Week Stunt

When a new Jackass member tried his hand at the show’s infamous stunts during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, he made a frighteningly memorable first impression. Sean McInerney, aka Poopies, was plunged into shark-infested waters as part of a stunt for Discovery’s summer series, but his daring act turned bloody fast when he was bitten by one of the animals circling below, ET Canada reports.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...
San Diego, CAthestarnews.com

Shark show

Now a pop-culture phenomenon, Shark Week is back, and the lovers of the history, education, and horror films of the ocean’s greatest predators are in high demand. But there is another way to learn about these many times misunderstood predatory fish of the sea by taking a visit to The Living Coast Discovery Center at the Chula Vista Bayfront. People might be surprised at what they can learn about the local sharks in local bays and oceans, right here along the San Diego coastline.
Posted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV & Videosbeauregarddailynews.net

Wrap your jaws around these Shark Week treats

Atwood's Bakery is celebrating Shark Week with treats you can wrap your jaws around. "This is our third year doing Shark Week, which for those that don't know, the Discovery Channel does specials all about sharks," said owner and general manager Aaron Atwood. "And they have different guest stars like Shaq and the people from 'Supernatural' and what not help them with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel."
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
Posted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."

