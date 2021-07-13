Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Stolen French Bulldogs

q13fox.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas has its third incident in Petland store near Houston. Kidnappers attempt to steal French Bulldogs.This year, four dogs have been stolen from two locations.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petland#Kidnappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dog Found Dead Inside Stolen SUV In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog that was inside an SUV stolen Saturday in St. Paul was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Subaru Outback was reported stolen Saturday afternoon near Payne and Sims avenues in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Inside was a German shepherd/husky mix named GoGo. Police say the SUV was found Tuesday, four miles west on the 1000 block of North Ryde Street in the South Como neighborhood. Inside was the deceased dog. Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.   More On WCCO.com: Mack Motzko, Son Of Gophers Men’s Hockey Coach, Dies In Orono Crash Family Asks For Help To Evacuate Minneapolis Boy, 11, From East African Hospital Small Town Community Steps Up To Help Crews Battle Massive Grain Bin Fire Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Firefighters rescue Betty the Bulldog

The Duluth Fire Department made an incredible rescue Sunday afternoon. They saved a four-year-old English Bulldog named Betty from the second story of a Denfeld home. It all began around 3:00pm when a neighbor heard a smoke detector going off and saw smoke coming from the kitchen windows of the home on the 400 block of North 49th Avenue West. The neighbor called 911.
Animalsmorgancountypress.com

Bulldog Bulletin 07-22-21

During the last week of June, Lena Menning and Heather Offield attended a conference in Springfield to learn about the world of broadcasting. Lena Menning is the school librarian and Heather Offield is the business teacher at MCR-I. They were immersed in the life of a journalist. Both were given challenging, hands-on experiences that empowered them to dig into their creative abilities. Through the use of new technology and spirited instructors, they were able to develop new ideas for our school. The knowledge they acquired is going to allow them to get our students more involved in school spirit and community involvement.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Stolen Bicycle

On July 23, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM, a bicycle was discovered missing from a residence on Greene Meadow Ln. The bicycle was last seen where it was left at approximately 3:00 PM on July 22, 2021. A neighbor said they saw a white teenage male with blue eyes and a blonde "buzz-cut" riding the bike a short time after it was last seen. The bicycle shown in the photo is a stock photo. If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating the bicycle or the person responsible for stealing it, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Your dog stands a higher risk of being stolen here than anywhere else in the UK

Some 193 dogs were reported stolen in Scotland last year, according to police reports made available to the Kennel Club. According to the animal charity, 335 dogs were stolen in the North West region in 2020, accounting for 14% of all dog thefts nationwide. Information sourced through freedom of information...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Gulfport, MSPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Hides in High-End Mall Restroom, Rapes Mother Inside Stall & Cracks Her Head: Police

A Mississippi man is behind bars after police say he raped and physically assaulted a woman at a high-end Gulfport mall. Andrew Malik Jones, 28, allegedly hid in a bathroom Gulfport Premium Outlets at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities said an Oklahoma mom who was visiting the area entered the bathroom, where Jones quickly shoved her into one of the stalls, then beat and raped her, according to police.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Uber driver, 40, who was carjacked and beaten by gang of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her into river in Brazil

An Uber driver who was carjacked and beaten by gang four of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her from a bridge into river in Brazil. Marcia Angola had picked up the four teens after they requested a ride on the app in Tangará da Serra, Mato Grosso, on Saturday, according to online news outlet G1.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Tennessee Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Terrible Tennessee Teens Brutalize a 10-Year-Old – Their Mother Uploads It on TikTok

Terrible Tennessee teens spent five hours bloodying a 10-year-old girl as their mother filmed it for social media sharing. The assault occurred in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on July 19. According to the little girl’s mother, who requested anonymity to protect her daughter’s privacy, about 7:30 a.m., some of her daughter’s friends came on their door and invited the little girl over to play.
Public SafetyPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Landlord caught breaking into tenant’s apartment and sniffing the mother and daughter’s underwear

A woman and her daughter were left fearing for their safety after their own landlord began entering their home without their permission. What is worse is that the landlord was caught rummaging through their bedroom and their personal items while they were not at home. The landlord from Connecticut was arrested after the mother alerted authorities about him breaking into their apartment and going through their underwear drawers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy