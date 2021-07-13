Stolen French Bulldogs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog that was inside an SUV stolen Saturday in St. Paul was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
A Subaru Outback was reported stolen Saturday afternoon near Payne and Sims avenues in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Inside was a German shepherd/husky mix named GoGo.
Police say the SUV was found Tuesday, four miles west on the 1000 block of North Ryde Street in the South Como neighborhood. Inside was the deceased dog.
Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.
More On WCCO.com:
Mack Motzko, Son Of Gophers Men’s Hockey Coach, Dies In Orono Crash
Family Asks For Help To Evacuate Minneapolis Boy, 11, From East African Hospital
Small Town Community Steps Up To Help Crews Battle Massive Grain Bin Fire
Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
Comments / 0