Stolen French Bulldogs

During the last week of June, Lena Menning and Heather Offield attended a conference in Springfield to learn about the world of broadcasting. Lena Menning is the school librarian and Heather Offield is the business teacher at MCR-I. They were immersed in the life of a journalist. Both were given challenging, hands-on experiences that empowered them to dig into their creative abilities. Through the use of new technology and spirited instructors, they were able to develop new ideas for our school. The knowledge they acquired is going to allow them to get our students more involved in school spirit and community involvement.