There was nothing unusual on that Saturday morning at the Green Valley Nursing Home. Nurses scurried about doing what they do to help the residents get through another day. Bedpans were refreshed. Bed linens were changed. Medicines of every kind were given and after loading up the wheelchairs and being handed their canes, the white-haired men and women, or the GV Q-Tips, as they were affectionately called, were rolled and assisted into the public areas of the home. Some waited for family visitors to come; others looked out the big window hoping to see somebody they might remember walking toward the front door.