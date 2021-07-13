Baseball World Reacts To Epic Shohei Ohtani-Juan Soto HR Derby Battle

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent’s itinerary includes the Home Run Derby, when the ball could really carry on a warm night in the high-altitude conditions. Ohtani has 33 HRs this season, the most of the eight players participating in the bracket-style event. He also has the highest average exit velocity (109.6 mph) among the participants this season and the most homers of 430 feet or more (12).