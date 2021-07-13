Baseball World Reacts To Epic Shohei Ohtani-Juan Soto HR Derby Battle
Juan Soto played spoiler to the anticipated magical moment for Shohei Ohtani by pulling off a massive upset in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night. The Washington Nationals outfielder and the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter each took three turns in the batter’s box to settle their slugging duel at Coors Field. The pair combined for 59 home-runs in the round before Soto eventually emerged victorious.thespun.com
