Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball World Reacts To Epic Shohei Ohtani-Juan Soto HR Derby Battle

By Zach Koons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juan Soto played spoiler to the anticipated magical moment for Shohei Ohtani by pulling off a massive upset in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night. The Washington Nationals outfielder and the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter each took three turns in the batter’s box to settle their slugging duel at Coors Field. The pair combined for 59 home-runs in the round before Soto eventually emerged victorious.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
163K+
Followers
33K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Ben Maller
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Bat#The Home Run Derby#The Los Angeles Angels#Sportsnet#Nbcsports#Nbcswashington#Benmaller#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
MLBchatsports.com

How Shohei Ohtani won the night without winning the Home Run Derby

DENVER - About 15 minutes before Shohei Ohtani made the most anticipated debut in Home Run Derby history and kicked off the madcap 24 hours in which he'd also start the All-Star Game as a pitcher and lead off as designated hitter, Trey Mancini walked aimlessly in foul territory at Coors Field. He had won his first-round Derby matchup and worried he wasn't ready for the next one.
Posted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Offers New Apology For Controversial Comments

Stephen A. Smith dug a deep hole for himself on Monday’s edition of First Take when he made offensive comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani before showing blatant insensitivity to the Nigerian men’s basketball team. Just 24 hours, the ESPN host has started to do the work to...
BaseballWJLA

Soto upsets Ohtani in thrilling HR Derby round

Top-seeded Shohei Ohtani bowed out in the Home Run Derby's first round, beaten by Nationals star Juan Soto in a scintillating showdown that went to a second tiebreaker. Ohtani struggled early in his first round but rallied during his final minute to match Soto with 22 homers. In the first overtime, Soto led off and hit six homers over a minute. Ohtani matched that, too.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

DENVER (AP) -- Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Shohei Ohtani donated Derby money to Angels staff

Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani didn't make it out of the first round at the Home Run Derby earlier this week, but he still earned $150,000 for competing. On Friday, he gave it all away to Los Angeles Angels support staff, according to The Orange County Register. Ohtani reportedly presented checks...
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani competes in Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent’s itinerary includes the Home Run Derby, when the ball could really carry on a warm night in the high-altitude conditions. Ohtani has 33 HRs this season, the most of the eight players participating in the bracket-style event. He also has the highest average exit velocity (109.6 mph) among the participants this season and the most homers of 430 feet or more (12).
MLBNBC Sports

Mic’d up Soto, Ohtani react to each other’s power at Derby

Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani put together an epic matchup in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, combining for 59 homers in a round that required both an overtime period and a swing-off before Soto emerged as the winner. MLB had both players mic’d up...
BaseballRealGM

Shohei Ohtani 'Definitely' Wants To Return To Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani says he wants to participate in another Home Run Derby. Ohtani lost in a dramatic first-round matchup against Juan Soto on Monday night. "I definitely want to participate again," Ohtani said. "But for that to happen, I need to have a good first half of that season."
MLBbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani received 150K from the Home Run Derby and donated it ALL!

Shohei Ohtani has been shocking people on the field and now off as well. The MLB baseball star was given $150,000 for participating in the Home Run Derby and he’s not keeping any of it! Instead, he’s donating it all!. The Angels two-way star reportedly gave out 30 cheques to...
MLBNBC Sports

Juan Soto credits Home Run Derby for recent power surge

Year after year, some of Major League Baseball's best power hitters decline the invitation to participate in the annual Home Run Derby, fearful that the event will ruin or throw off the mechanics of their swing. This year, though, Nationals star Juan Soto chose to participate in the event for...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Philadelphia Phillies walk off on Washington Nationals on Andrew McCutchen’s three-run HR in ninth, 6-5 final...

With five-straight two-out hits in the fourth, the Washington Nationals put four runs on the board, taking a 4-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park, but after right-handed starter Joe Ross tossed five scoreless innings, Austin Voth struggled again and he gave up three straight hits to the first three batters he faced, the third, a three-run shot by Rhys Hoskins that made it a one-run game after six, 4-3.

Comments / 1

Community Policy