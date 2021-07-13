Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Hollywood Elites, Says Far Left Is “Arrogant, Condescend, Patronize The Other 50%”

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOuMN_0av05lDW00

It’s a beautiful thing to see a guy as successful and famous as Matthew McConaughey still have his head on right when viewing the world, and the two “sides” of the political spectrum.

If you’ve paid any attention to his virtual press tour the last few weeks (for his new book Greenlights), he’s taken issue with both sides, many times, calling for an overhaul on how we do politics…he even said that he might consider running for Texas Governor as he sees politics to be a “broken business.”

McConaughey is a self-described Centrist, who digs deeper, and most importantly, finds nuance in the way he looks at politics and the people who support a given agenda. It’s refreshing, he takes issue with both sides on a lot of topics, but is particularly fed up with the way people go about making their point heard.

This is the exact opposite of what you see on Facebook when people you know share mind-numbingly divisive political articles based on a headline, without actually knowing a damn thing about how the world really works.

Russell Brand and McConaughey went DEEP into politics and the far Left (among many other topics) during a recent episode of Brand’s Under the Skin podcast.

“There’s a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand says.

Matthew agreed.

“There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” McConaughey replies.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey continues.

“Now it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the Right that’s in denial, ’cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

“I almost feel like it’s a move to say, ‘Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you.'”

Matthew also went at the Twitter Blue Checks for attacking people from afar, calling it “short money” and “rubbernecking” through life.

This is a great chat.

Comments / 3

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Brand
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Centrist#Offhandedness#The Twitter Blue Checks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

Matthew McConaughey's 'Hook 'Em' motorcycle makes rare Instagram cameo

Matthew McConaughey, arguably the most conspicuous University of Texas at Austin graduate, is showing off his "Hook 'Em" wheels. There's still no official word on whether the Academy Award-winning actor will run for Texas governor, but he's running around Austin on a Longhorns-themed bike. The Uvalde native's most recent Instagram...
Menomonee Falls, WImenomonee-falls.org

Just the Facts Book Club: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Join us on Zoom to discuss Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey! From the Academy Award-winning actor comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction. Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/greenmatthew. The Zoom link will be emailed the day of the event. Please contact 262-532-8925 for any questions.
PoliticsMySanAntonio

Gov. Greg Abbott is taking Matthew McConaughey's possible run 'very seriously'

IN TEXAS (AND D.C.): Gov. Greg Abbott issues scathing response to Texas Dems dramatic block on voting bills. "It doesn't matter what the name is, I take everybody very seriously, and it shows," Abbott said of McConaughey. "I will tell you two things, and that is if you look at my polling numbers, they are very, very strong. In addition to that, I have $55 million in the bank already, and I’m a very aggressive fundraiser."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Queen may choose to ignore Meghan and Harry, says royal expert

According to a royal expert, the Queen could have a 'more insulting' plan for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry instead of removing their titles for cashing in on the Royal Family in the US. Royal exit. Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry can no longer carry out...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Ben & Jen, Amanda Kloots and More!

KATE BECKINSALE HASN’T SEEN DAUGHTER IN TWO YEARS: Kate Beckinsale hasn’t seen her daughter for two years due to the pandemic, she said Friday on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me,” Beckinsale, 47, said. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

Capitol riot cop who was ‘electrocuted’ by mob dismissed as ‘crisis actor’ by recent Tucker Carlson guest

The Select Commitee Hearing investigating the U.S. Capitol riots started its deliberations with heart-wrenching testimony from Capitol police officer Michael Fanone, who was working as a plain-clothes officer the day of the insurrection. In Fanone’s striking statement, he recalled being “swarmed by a violent mob,” “dragged,” and “beaten unconscious” by rioters on Jan. 6.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Ted Lasso and Diane Sawyer Get Flirty on Social Media

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) might have found an unlikely new love interest in broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer. The hit Apple TV+ comedy series returned for its second season on Friday, July 23, and a joke in the first episode caught the attention of the former Good Morning America host. When AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted what he’d say to a cocktail, the affable coach responds, “The same thing I’d say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: Yes, please.”
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

As a result of the reversal of the joint custody decision, Brad Pitt believes the “current situation” is “not good for kids.”

Brad Pitt Believes ‘Current Situation Isn’t Good For Kids’ As Joint Custody Decision Is Reversed: Report. Brad Pitt is concerned about his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s children amid a new decision shaking up the former couple’s ongoing custody case, according to a report. According to an opinion filed with the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy