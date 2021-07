The debut season of Netflix's Stranger Things delivered audiences a number of ambitious storylines, featuring alternate dimensions, telekinetic powers, and mysterious conspiracies, with each subsequent season managing to take those concepts even further, but star Caleb McLaughlin recently teased that Season 4 will be going to "insane" heights. Given how extreme things have already gotten, including Season 3 bringing a massive beast from the Upside Down into the Starcourt Mall of Hawkins, Indiana, there's no telling just what series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for audiences. Season 4 of Stranger Things is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.