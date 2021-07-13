Suspect Sought in Shooting in Binghamton Neighborhood

A town of Windsor man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on Friday evening. According to a news release the Broome County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant at 145 Atwell Rd in Windsor and confiscated large quantities of drugs and weapons including,16.64 Ounces of Methamphetamine, along with a quantity of Fentanyl miscellaneous narcotic pills, approximately $18,792 in suspected drug sale proceeds, scale and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale, and several weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun, Marlin Model 9-9mm rifle, high capacity ammunition magazine and a DPMS Panther Arms .223/5.56 mm model A-15 rifle.
