Suspect Sought in Shooting in Binghamton Neighborhood

According to a post on the Tioga County Sheriff's office Face book page, the vulnerable adult who had been missing for almost two weeks has been found deceased. "Update: Sandra Ledford, the missing vulnerable adult that was reported missing to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, was found deceased in Johnson City this morning by the Johnson City Police Department. The missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity. The circumstances of the death are being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department."