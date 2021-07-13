Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Suspect Sought in Shooting in Binghamton Neighborhood

By Bob Joseph
Posted by 
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story has been updated to reflect that city detectives say a man was wounded. Initial reports indicated the person who was shot was a woman. Binghamton police are trying to locate the person who shot a man in a residential neighborhood. Multiple gunshots reportedly were heard shortly after 8...

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Terrace#Wnbf News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Broome County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Drugs and Weapons Seized at a Windsor Home

A town of Windsor man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on Friday evening. According to a news release the Broome County Sheriff’s executed a search warrant at 145 Atwell Rd in Windsor and confiscated large quantities of drugs and weapons including,16.64 Ounces of Methamphetamine, along with a quantity of Fentanyl miscellaneous narcotic pills, approximately $18,792 in suspected drug sale proceeds, scale and packaging materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale, and several weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun, Marlin Model 9-9mm rifle, high capacity ammunition magazine and a DPMS Panther Arms .223/5.56 mm model A-15 rifle.
Susquehanna County, PAPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Susquehanna County Rollover Crash Blamed on Loose Stone & Oil

A Lackawanna County teen is recovering from injuries suffered in a roll-over crash in Susquehanna County. State Police say the unnamed 17-year-old girl was driving on State Route 2023 in Clifford Township at shortly before 9:30 p.m.Tuesday, July 20 when the Jeep she was driving skidded on the freshly chipped and oiled roadway, rolling onto the roof and traveling “a significant distance” before coming to rest.
Johnson City, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Missing Candor Woman Found Dead

According to a post on the Tioga County Sheriff's office Face book page, the vulnerable adult who had been missing for almost two weeks has been found deceased. "Update: Sandra Ledford, the missing vulnerable adult that was reported missing to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, was found deceased in Johnson City this morning by the Johnson City Police Department. The missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity. The circumstances of the death are being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department."
Endwell, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two-Alarm Fire Damages Endwell Home

No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a house in Endwell early in the morning of July 18. Broome County Emergency Services officials say firefighters ere called to a home at 228 Hastings Avenue at around 1:34 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Firefighters were on the scene for close to three hours. Crews from Endwell and supporting departments were able to return to their fire stations after 3 a.m.
Chenango, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two-Alarm Fire in Town of Chenango

Officials are looking into the cause of a two-alarm fire in the Town of Chenango that damaged an attached garage overnight July 15 and kept firefighters on the scene for close to four hours. No injuries are reported after fire broke out at the home on Wallace Road shortly before...
Candor, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Vulnerable Candor Woman Still Missing After Over a Week

Tioga County Sheriff’s officials say they are still looking for a vulnerable Candor woman who hasn’t been seen for over a week. The authorities now say 66-year-old Sandra Ledford left her home on July 6 at around 11:30 a.m. and was seen about 18 minutes later making a purchase at the Mirabito convenience store on Route 96 in Owego.

Comments / 0

Community Policy