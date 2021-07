Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a series of shootings and other gun-related incidents reported earlier this week, law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Authorities have charged 31-year-old Deavon Wyckoff, a convicted felon, with possessing a firearm and felony attempted second-degree murder for reportedly shooting a firearm at a resident on South Emerson Avenue on July 19, according to one of two affidavits of probable cause filed in the case.