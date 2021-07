The Mariners lost this game in the first inning, and that’s most of what there is to it. Working with a rotation of just four healthy starting pitchers, the Seattle Mariners rolled with another semi-bullpen game, albeit twisting the concept by utilizing righty reliever Keynan Middleton as the opener, hoping he could work through the most threatening part of the Colorado Rockies lineup in the first. The concept of “the opener” is a reasonable one in this regard, with an unproven and possibly overmatched “bulk” pitcher in rookie Darren McCaughan, making his major league debut, Middleton was asked to prime the pump by starting McCaughan on an easier stage.