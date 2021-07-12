Cancel
MLB

Mariners draft versatile catcher Harry Ford with first-round pick

By Lauren Smith The News Tribune
Longview Daily News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners set a trend of selecting college pitchers in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft the past three seasons. Back in 2018, the Mariners brought a right-hander named Logan Gilbert into their system from Stetson with the No. 14 overall pick. Three years later, Gilbert is a regular in the big league club’s starting rotation, and tossed perhaps the most impressive outing of his young career last week.

