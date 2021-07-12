Mariners draft versatile catcher Harry Ford with first-round pick

The San Francisco Giants signed first-round pick Will Bednar and agreed to terms with a number of their other top draft picks, the club announced Friday afternoon. The Giants selected Bednar, a 21-year-old right-hander from Mississippi State, with the 14th overall selection in the MLB draft, which took place over the All-Star break last week. Bednar's deal, with a signing bonus of $3.65 million, according to MLB.com, would amount to about $400,000 below slot value for the pick.