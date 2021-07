“How’s everyone feeling out there tonight?! Yeah! I am not feeling good.”. That just about sums up where I am this morning in Texas. Listen, I am 31-years-old and my body is no longer built to operate like it did when I was 21-years-old. I didn’t need a bachelor party in Texas to remind me of that, but here we are. What I am looking forward to is a nice afternoon floating down a lazy river, enjoying the sun…oh god, there’s definitely going to be drinks there too. More thoughts and prayers would be much appreciated.