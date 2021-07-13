Cancel
POTUS

Ex-Green Beret raises $35K to evacuate Afghan interpreter from war-torn nation amid premature US military pullout by Biden leaving them at the mercy of the Taliban

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com, Reuters
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

A former Green Beret has raised $35,000 to help an Afghan interpreter escape the country after trying for more than a decade to get the State Department to grant him a special visa to come to the United States.

Greg Adams, who served in Afghanistan as part of the US Army Special Forces, launched a GoFundMe to help Moneer, an Afghan who has helped American troops in the country, relocate to another country.

According to Adams, Moneer ‘distinguished himself with every unit he served on over the years, especially Army Special Forces.’

‘Our ability to communicate with locals in local Tribal leadership, Afghan government, and Security Forces were instrumental to mission success.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvdOJ_0av0377P00
A former US Army Green Beret has raised some $35,000 on GoFundMe to help Moneer (right), an Afghan interpreter who risked his life to help American forces, flee his home country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPJ9R_0av0377P00
Greg Adams, who served in Afghanistan as part of the US Army Special Forces, writes that since 2010, he has been in contact with members of Congress, nonprofit organizations, and attorneys in an effort to speed up Moneer’s special immigrant visa application, but to no avail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTVGR_0av0377P00
Adams is seen above on the far left. Moneer is seen third from right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8nol_0av0377P00
According to Adams, Moneer ‘distinguished himself with every unit he served on over the years, especially Army Special Forces. Our ability to communicate with locals in local Tribal leadership, Afghan government, and Security Forces were instrumental to mission success.’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zlpge_0av0377P00
The image above from 2010 shows Moneer with members of US Special Forces in Afghanistan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar3kH_0av0377P00
Adams posted this image showing Moneer (right) and himself (left) speaking to village elders and recruits in Afghanistan

Adams added: 'We relied on his judgement and advice every day. He has been blown up by an IED (improvised explosive device), been in more firefights than many experienced soldiers, and served the US, NATO, and Afghanistan militaries for over a decade.

'Moneer receives threats on this life, has had his home and land stolen from him, and is vocal and active about sharing the loss of his fellow interpreters from extremists targeting those that helped the United States.'

'His efforts kept elite US service members alive on hundreds of dangerous missions and resulted in adversaries behind bars and more stable communities - at least for a time,' Adams wrote on GoFundMe.

'Despite this record and the moral obligation we have to protect these interpreters, the United States government has fallen flat on the promise of safety for Moneer and his wife.'

Adams writes that since 2010, he has been in contact with members of Congress, nonprofit organizations, and attorneys in an effort to speed up Moneer’s special immigrant visa application, but to no avail.

The $35,000 raised on GoFundMe will fund Moneer’s and his wife’s evacuation to Turkey, where he would then apply for asylum with the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Last week, Adams wrote that Moneer and his wife were out of Afghanistan, though he had yet to reach the primary third country where they will stay while their application for a special immigrant visa is processed.

‘We’re excited that Moneer and his wife are safe and that’s what counts right now,’ Adams wrote.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the State Department seeking comment,.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9rTv_0av0377P00
According to Adams, Moneer is seen above at the airport in Kabul last week

The fate of Moneer and other local Afghans who helped American forces during their 20-year-long war in Afghanistan has become a key point of controversy for the Biden administration.

As Washington accelerates its planned withdrawal of US forces from the country, the administration says it is adding staff to hurry up the visa process for Afghans who worked for the US government and want to flee to avoid Taliban reprisals.

But for refugee advocates and members of Congress, the effort still isn't enough to ensure that Afghans who worked as US military translators, guides and in other roles aren't persecuted in large numbers in the months ahead.

Fighting has increased across Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline for withdrawal, which will end a two-decade US-led NATO troop presence since the Taliban were forced from power in the wake of the 2001 attacks on the United States.

Afghans who worked for the US during America's longest war fear the insurgency will target them and their families, retribution for helping foreign forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQhYS_0av0377P00
Former Afghan interpreters who worked with US troops in Afghanistan demonstrate in front of the American embassy in Kabul on June 25, 2021. The Biden administration says legislation may be needed to speed up the process of granting special immigrant visas to Afghans who worked with US troops

With the final pullout expected as early as mid-July, there appears to be a mismatch between the expectations of refugee advocates and what the Biden administration says is realistic given the legal and practical requirements to process special immigrant visas.

The administration says it has already doubled the number of staff processing cases in Kabul and tripled personnel reviewing petitions at US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

It also plans a five-fold increase in the number of staff in the State Department working on the visas in Washington, a senior administration official told Reuters.

'All of these changes have resulted in, over the last couple of months, the largest number of cases processed in the history of the program in any 60-day period,' the official said, speaking about the plans on condition of anonymity.

The plan is to process at least 1,000-1,400 visa applications for Afghans who worked for the United States, not including their families, every month.

By contrast, the US government says, it issued only 237 such visas here in the last three months of 2020.

But even with the new effort, the administration says there's a limit to how fast a 14-step, multiple-agency process can move without changes to legislation.

If all goes well, a visa could be processed in nine to 12 months.

'Other than that, the "brute force" approach of just more bodies has gone about as far as it can,' a second US official said.

The administration supports legislation in Congress that would allow Afghans to do a medical check upon arriving in the United States, instead of in Afghanistan.

It is also supports legislation eliminating the requirement for a specific petition at the Department of Homeland Security.

'That would be another two months that we could shave off,' the first official said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured Congress last month of his commitment to Afghans who worked with the United States, but also suggested any threats to their safety might not be immediate.

'I wouldn't necessarily equate the departure of our forces in July, August, or by early September with some kind of immediate deterioration in the situation,' Blinken said.

Blinken acknowledged there were 18,000 Afghans 'in the pipeline' for potential visas. Half of them have expressed interest but haven’t yet filled out the necessary forms, he said.

Senator Patrick Leahy, recalling the chaos in Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in 1975 when he was a junior senator, said the matter was urgent.

'They're going to have a target on their back,' Leahy said.

Comments / 0

Related
POTUSWashington Post

Why leave Afghanistan but not Iraq? Biden’s policy makes little sense.

The U.S. interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq have been on roughly parallel trajectories for two decades. Both invasions began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks (even though there was no connection between the attacks and Saddam Hussein). Both operations resulted in the swift overthrow of tyrannical regimes followed by major difficulties in building successor governments. Both countries saw the growth of substantial insurgencies, which led to U.S. troop surges — in Iraq in 2007 and in Afghanistan in 2009. The surge in Iraq was much more successful than in Afghanistan. It made possible the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2011. But U.S. forces returned in 2014 to help Iraqi troops battle a growing Islamic State movement.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

America has become the Taliban’s unlikely ally in Afghanistan

Attacks by Taliban militants have been sharply on the rise. The departure of the coalition forces has led to more and more of Afghanistan’s territory falling to the Taliban. There is ample evidence to suggest that we should be concerned about the future of Afghanistan. Massacres of citizens; the beating up and forced marrying off of women in northern areas to Taliban fighters; an avalanche of passport and migration applications; and the approval of emergency exits for Afghan interpreters who worked with German, American or British forces.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military this week has launched additional airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban, using both conventional warplanes and armed drones, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The strikes, following several conducted last week, indicate stepped up U.S. support after weeks of...
MilitaryMiddletown Press

EXPLAINER: US, NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion over the past 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces.
Fort Lee, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Fort Lee to house Afghans who assisted the U.S. Military

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Fort Lee Military Base will temporarily house approximately 2,500 Afghans along with their families who assisted the U.S. military as they complete their special immigrant visa application process. The move comes as part of the Biden administration’s recently announced “Operation Allies Refuge” meant to help...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Is President Biden Prematurely Ending The War On Terror?

On Monday President Biden hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office, where he announced that the U.S. combat mission in Iraq will conclude at the end of 2021. The President adding that American troops will continue to train and assist Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS. Meanwhile, the timetable is still set for military operations in Afghanistan to be over by August. So is the war on terror finally coming to an end? Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) weighs in on what it means for America’s foreign policy.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Explainer: US pays $4B to Afghan forces; Who is watching?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion over the past 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces.
POTUSPOLITICO

The withdrawal that wasn’t

Welcome to the second week of National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Nahal Toosi, POLITICO’s foreign affairs correspondent. Your regular host, Alex Ward, has gone undercover on a previously planned mission to visit his in-laws and will be back next Monday. Until then, Quint and I will be your guides to who’s up, who’s down and what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. As with Pentagon reporter Lara Seligman today, we may have some special guests along the way. National Security Daily will arrive in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; please subscribe here.
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Appears Poised for Withdrawal from Iraq as Prime Minister Says 'No Need' For Troops

The U.S. appears ready for withdrawal from Iraq as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced there was "no need" for U.S. troops, the Associated Press reported. "There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil," Mustafa al-Kadhimi told AP. He said Iraq's security forces and army are capable of defending the country without the help of U.S. troops.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...

