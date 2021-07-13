Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.