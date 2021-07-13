Cancel
Union County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL UNION COUNTY At 820 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clayton Lake State Park, or 14 miles northwest of Clayton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

