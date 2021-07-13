West Feliciana might get rid of its recycling program; here's why
ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana’s parish government may discontinue its small, voluntary recycling program because of the cost and the poor market for recyclables. Parish President Kenny Havard asked the Parish Council on Monday to consider sending back a compactor bin for recyclable materials that the parish maintains at the parish maintenance barn and replacing it with one or more bins for ordinary garbage.www.theadvocate.com
