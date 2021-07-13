Cancel
Saint Francisville, LA

West Feliciana might get rid of its recycling program; here's why

By JAMES MINTON
theadvocate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana’s parish government may discontinue its small, voluntary recycling program because of the cost and the poor market for recyclables. Parish President Kenny Havard asked the Parish Council on Monday to consider sending back a compactor bin for recyclable materials that the parish maintains at the parish maintenance barn and replacing it with one or more bins for ordinary garbage.

Local
Louisiana Society
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
City
Saint Francisville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
