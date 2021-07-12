Deidre DeJear announces she is ‘exploring a run’ for governor
Deidre DeJear, who made history in 2018 as the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State, announced on Monday she is “exploring a run for Iowa Governor.”. “Over the last few years, Iowa had experienced the pandemic, the derecho and deep economic pain for those living paycheck-to-paycheck and crop-to-crop,” DeJear said in a video posted on social media. “But for every challenge comes an opportunity.”littlevillagemag.com
Comments / 0