Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Deidre DeJear announces she is ‘exploring a run’ for governor

By Paul Brennan
littlevillagemag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeidre DeJear, who made history in 2018 as the Democratic nominee for Iowa Secretary of State, announced on Monday she is “exploring a run for Iowa Governor.”. “Over the last few years, Iowa had experienced the pandemic, the derecho and deep economic pain for those living paycheck-to-paycheck and crop-to-crop,” DeJear said in a video posted on social media. “But for every challenge comes an opportunity.”

littlevillagemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Smith
Person
Paul Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic#State#Twitter#Iowa U S#Pentagon#Iowans#Drake University#Drake Dejear Co Founded#Caleo Enterprises#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Marketing
Related
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Former Governor Edwin Edwards funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards is to lie in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, July 18, a private service for friends and family will be...
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Dave Heineman 'exploring the opportunity' to run for governor again

KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Governor Dave Heineman said he's "exploring the opportunity to run for governor again" in an interview with NTV News on Thursday. "Nebraskans across the state have asked me to consider doing that," said Heineman. "So I'm trying to get out here, listen to them, understand what the issues are."
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

Senator Brett Lindstrom announces bid for Nebraska governor

LINCOLN, Neb. — State Sen. Brett Lindstrom announced his run for governor on Thursday. Lindstrom said, "I'm in," on a post to his Facebook page. Lindstrom said he wants to reform property taxes, will fight attempts to defund law enforcement and work to require identification at the polls. He's planning...
Milwaukee, WIwsau.com

Lt. Governor Barnes to Make ‘Major Announcement’ Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-METRO) — Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes sets the stage for what he calls a major announcement next week. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported yesterday that the Lieutenant Governor will make the announcement during a media event this coming Tuesday. Even though so far there is no official word...
Maryland Statewrde.com

Md. Governor Announces Release of State Disabilities Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Gov. Larry Hogan, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Disabilities, on Wednesday announced the release of the new Maryland State Disabilities Plan, a roadmap for changing the lives of Marylanders with disabilities for the better. “Our state is committed to ensuring all Marylanders living with disabilities have...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Missouri governor to announce vaccine incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives. Parson's office says he'll unveil perks for getting vaccinated at a Wednesday press conference in his Capitol office. Parson has said he's hesitant to offer prizes or other rewards for doing something that...
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

ELEC announces gubernatorial, Lt. Governor debate

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host the first of two debates between the major party candidates for Governor of New Jersey, with the second debate between Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarleli being hosted by New Jersey PBS. The New Jersey Globe will co-host a debate between the candidates...
ScienceLog Cabin Democrat

Governor announces more Community COVID Conversations

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue his series of Community COVID Conversations next week, starting Monday, July 26, with a visit to Mountain Home. “It’s critical we continue to have these discussions around Arkansas to ensure people have the facts and science behind these vaccines,” the governor said on Monday. “The testimony from local health care professionals, community leaders, and former COVID patients has been beneficial in combating misinformation.”
Kentucky Statethunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Auditor to Run for Governor

A longtime Kentucky lawmaker has announced his plans to run for Governor. Republican Mike Harmon said he is entering the race to unseat Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in 2023. Harmon now serves as Auditor in Kentucky. He was first elected to the position in 2015, and easily won re-election in...
Oregon StateNews Register

Nicholas Kristof exploring run for Oregon governor

Only online subscribers may access this article. One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access. Tightrope pointed out a fascinating aspect of life in Yamhill County that has nothing to do with the authors' assertions. For decades, there have been families that are absolute train wrecks. If...
Grand Rapids, MIWSJM

Governor Whitmer Announces Labor Grant Program

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a new labor grant program aimed at bolstering opportunities for apprenticeships in the state. She introduced Michigan’s Statewide Targeted Apprenticeship Inclusion and Readiness System, or MiSTAIRS, at a union facility in Grand Rapids today. She said it will benefit both workers and their companies. “Employers...
El Dorado Hills, CAvillagelife.com

EDH resident Gaines running for governor

Among the 41 candidates confirmed for the race to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, if recalled in September, is El Dorado Hills resident and state Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines. Gaines, who served in the state Assembly (2006-11) and Senate (2011-19), is a Republican vowing, if elected, to rein...
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Yee picks up local endorsements in run for governor

SAFFORD — With slightly more than a year before the primary, one gubernatorial candidate has picked up a number of notable local endorsements. Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, who announced her candidacy for governor in 2022, received endorsements from three Graham County elected officials, including Supervisor Danny Smith, Attorney L. Scott Bennett and Treasurer Mary Bingham.
PoliticsKOAT 7

More Republicans running for New Mexico governor

So far, a half-dozen New Mexicans have announced they are running for governor. The Republican field has multiple candidates, including businesswoman and mother of eight, Karen Bedonie. "I am running for the governor for of New Mexico. I'm running because I need to find true representation," Bedonie said. She said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy