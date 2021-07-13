Citizens voice opposition to East Ascension Drainage's previous actions
A crowd of citizens attended the July 12 meeting of the East Ascension Drainage Board, many making their feelings known about the actions approved during the previous meeting. Initially, Chair Dempsey Lambert announced that the meeting would be rescheduled due to a lack of quorum. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and Lambert briefly huddled to discuss the possibility of holding the meeting.www.weeklycitizen.com
