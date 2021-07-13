Public comes in on both sides on abolishing Barker police department

Somerset Police Chief Jon Miller spoke during a public hearing for a local law to abolish the Village of Barker Police Department. Miller counseled caution, saying that police departments are not something to shut down without careful thought. (photograph by Benjamin Joe)

BARKER — Trustees voted Monday to hold off on making a decision on a measure to abolish the village police department, and will discuss the topic again at their Aug. 9 meeting.

Barker Mayor Aaron Nellist told the US&J that he had not expected such a measure to come forward, but having gone two months without a police department, board members’ opinions had changed on the issue.

Trustee Aaron Davis, who brought forth the resolution, reiterated his reasoning for the move – citing costs of “high increases in insurance coverage” and “duplication of coverage” from other law enforcement agencies.

Residents wishing to speak for and against the measure included Phil Bates, a former officer of the department.

“You shouldn’t stop the police department. You should have one and they should work together with the town,” he said.

Greg Kerth, a former Barker trustee, also voiced his opinion.

“We’ve been here for 30 years now, and when we first came here, this village was a thriving village with a full-time police department. Thirty years later you hardly have any businesses in this town. The police department is not a self-sustaining department,” Kerth said. “The amount of tickets written does not offset the amount of money made up in taxes for a police department. I say it’s time to go. We have the town to cover us, we have Niagara County Sheriff's (deputies). … We do pay county taxes. Get them over here.”

Other members of the audience were Somerset Police Chief Jon Miller, as well as former Barker Mayor Herb Meyer.

“I’m of the mindset that you never wish to eliminate a police department. I am of the persuasion that you should combine and become one. Pool your resources for the betterment of the community,” Miller said.

“In my opinion, this board and the mayor are following the extreme left socialist liberals in this country that are attempting that,” Meyer said. “That is eliminating police departments. That is not right.”

In the end, Mayor Nellist said he was “apprehensive” of the move to abolish the department. He called for keeping the public hearing open until the next meeting when the entire board was available. Trustee Melanie Hirschman was unable to attend.

“I’m still as apprehensive as some of you are about all this. I definitely would like the complete board here to make that decision. I feel there are smaller issues that a larger entity may not have the time or desire to handle, and to me that’s the real difficult thing in making this decision,” Nellist said. “I think that a lot of good points were brought up on both sides. It’s my opinion, that after this public session, that we should hold out for a full board to make the decision, and put together a little more explanation as to why the board is contemplate it and make it accessible to you folks.”