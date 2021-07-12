Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids looks to boost arts and entertainment industry this summer

By Izabela Zaluska
littlevillagemag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new initiative from the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance aims to rally support for arts, culture and entertainment venues in the city this summer. The CR Summer Rally program is the latest phase of the Economic Alliance’s Buy Local program, communications manager Jule Day told Little Village. The Economic Alliance announced the Rally C.A.P. effort last summer, which ran from June to October and focused on supporting local businesses and restaurants.

littlevillagemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Casino#The Economic Alliance#Rally C A P#Cr Summer Rally#Greenstate Credit Union#African American Museum#Csps Hall#Visitor Center#Newbo City Market#Paramount Theatre#Alliant Energy Powerhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy