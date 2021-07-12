Cedar Rapids looks to boost arts and entertainment industry this summer
A new initiative from the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance aims to rally support for arts, culture and entertainment venues in the city this summer. The CR Summer Rally program is the latest phase of the Economic Alliance’s Buy Local program, communications manager Jule Day told Little Village. The Economic Alliance announced the Rally C.A.P. effort last summer, which ran from June to October and focused on supporting local businesses and restaurants.littlevillagemag.com
