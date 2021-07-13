Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

'Great Frustration': Foreign Diplomats In Lebanon Despair

By Tony Gamal-Gabriel
International Business Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Lebanon's economy tanks, foreign envoys are resorting to increasingly undiplomatic language to make clear their exasperation with politicians who demand bailout cash without delivering basic reforms in return. Donors have conditioned any financial aid to the Mediterranean country on the establishment of a new government to enact urgently needed...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Un#Lebanese People#Economy#French#Bread#Un#Japanese#Sunni#Shiite#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is Israel preparing for the inevitable civil war in the West Bank?

As President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken ponder how to entice the Palestinian Authority (PA) to negotiate with Israel, a far more significant problem is being ignored. The Biden team marched along, facilitating a transfer of money to the PA and reopened the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, another Palestinian demand, without tangible reciprocity. But this will not reveal the elephant in the room: an inevitable, coming uprising by Hamas in the West Bank.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according...
POTUSNewsweek

Iran Rebels See Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as Chance to Bring Down Regime

After decades of struggle and exile, the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK)—a controversial opposition group outlawed by Tehran—now sees a new window of opportunity in its decades-long fight against the theocratic regime. The victory of hardliner president-elect Ebrahim Raisi in June's election has been broadly interpreted as an entrenchment of...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Iran Claims it Captured Mossad Team and Weapons

“A network of agents of the Zionist regime (Mossad) has been dismantled and captured along with a large shipment of weapons and ammunition after arriving at the western border posts of the country,” the director-general of the Intelligence Ministry for Counter-Espionage Operation said on Tuesday, according to Iran’s FARS News. FARS is a semi-official news agency of the Iranian regime.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Bedouin Millionaire Indicted on Collaborating with Iran

Bedouin businessman Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan, who ran to the Knesset on Moshe Yaalon’s Knesset list, was charged on Monday with contacting a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy, after being activated by Iranian agents through an Iraqi mediator to pass on information about Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He...
Middle EastKEYT

Lebanon Fast Facts

Here is a look at Lebanon, a Middle Eastern country bordering Syria, Israel and the Mediterranean Sea. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 10,400 sq km (slightly larger than Connecticut) Population: 5,261,372 (July 2021 est.) Median age: 33.7 years. Capital: Beirut. Ethnic groups: Arab 95%, Armenian 4%, other 1%. Religion:...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Lebanese Sunni Tycoon Najib Mikati Poised to Be Designated PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's wealthy businessman and former premier Najib Mikati is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday after winning the support of most major parties to form a new government facing a crippling financial crisis, political sources said. Earlier, a club of former Lebanese Sunni prime ministers said...
MilitaryFOX21News.com

Marine remains return to Lebanon

A WWII Marine's body has been brought back to Lebanon after 80 years. Edward Glenn Walker, Jr. was killed in battle and his remains were wrongly identified.
Advocacyabc17news.com

Frustration in Lebanon as residents search for essential items

Lebanon‘s water supply system is on the verge of total collapse, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in what would mark the latest development in the eastern Mediterranean country’s slide into chaos. More than 71% of the country’s population — over 4 million people including 1 million refugees...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lebanon appoints billionaire prime minister amid severe economic crisis

The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, has appointed this Monday the billionaire businessman Nayib Mikati new prime minister in charge of the country after a consultation process that began with the arrival of Mikati himself to the presidential palace, where he met this morning with the president. After that, the former...
Middle EastArab American News

Businessman Mikati secures votes to be designated Lebanon PM

BEIRUT – Wealthy Lebanese businessman Najib Mikati secured enough votes in parliamentary consultations on Monday to be designated the next prime minister. Mikati, who has been prime minister twice before and unlike many Lebanese leaders does not hail from a political bloc or dynasty, received 72 votes out of a total of 118 members of parliament.
Religionfides.org

ASIA/LEBANON - Patriarch Raï: a new government is needed by August 4. But the "Mikati solution" does not convince Christian political leaders

Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - Everything possible must be done to give birth to a new Lebanese government by August 4, the day on which the first anniversary of the terrible explosion that devastated the Port of Beirut almost a year ago falls, causing almost 200 deaths and more than 6 thousand injured. The urgent call not to pass that symbolic date without having given a new executive to the Land of Cedars was addressed to Lebanese politicians by Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, during the homily of the Eucharistic celebration which he presided over on Sunday, July 25 in Diman, in the church of the patriarchal summer residence. The words of Patriarch Raï came on the eve of the new round of political consultations between the national political forces and Lebanese President Michel Aoun which began today, Monday, July 26, with the aim of identifying the personality to whom entrust the office of Prime Minister and the mandate to bring a new government team to the trust of Parliament. The consultations - the Maronite Patriarch remarked in his Sunday homily - should be conducted avoiding the "usual haggling" on the prerogatives of individual leaders or groups. If the politicians have not managed to adequately reconstruct the dynamics and responsibilities of the Port catastrophe in a year after the explosion of the port, a year after that bloody event, they should at least feel the duty to give the Lebanese people a new government.
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister

BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with the hard mission of forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections. Mikati, 65, a telecoms tycoon and former...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel expresses solidarity with Cyprus amid Turkey’s ‘provocative’ moves

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Jerusalem on Tuesday following the leader’s meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday. Lapid expressed concern for “unilateral Turkish actions and statements regarding the status of Varosha.” He also made it clear that Israel stands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy