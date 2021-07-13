'Great Frustration': Foreign Diplomats In Lebanon Despair

Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - Everything possible must be done to give birth to a new Lebanese government by August 4, the day on which the first anniversary of the terrible explosion that devastated the Port of Beirut almost a year ago falls, causing almost 200 deaths and more than 6 thousand injured. The urgent call not to pass that symbolic date without having given a new executive to the Land of Cedars was addressed to Lebanese politicians by Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, during the homily of the Eucharistic celebration which he presided over on Sunday, July 25 in Diman, in the church of the patriarchal summer residence. The words of Patriarch Raï came on the eve of the new round of political consultations between the national political forces and Lebanese President Michel Aoun which began today, Monday, July 26, with the aim of identifying the personality to whom entrust the office of Prime Minister and the mandate to bring a new government team to the trust of Parliament. The consultations - the Maronite Patriarch remarked in his Sunday homily - should be conducted avoiding the "usual haggling" on the prerogatives of individual leaders or groups. If the politicians have not managed to adequately reconstruct the dynamics and responsibilities of the Port catastrophe in a year after the explosion of the port, a year after that bloody event, they should at least feel the duty to give the Lebanese people a new government.