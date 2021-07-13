Cancel
‘Night Court’ Actor Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

By Cheyenne Ubiera
TheDailyBeast
 14 days ago
Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac the court clerk in the 1980s sitcom Night Court, passed away Sunday at the age of 75. Robinson made appearances in multiple TV series over his 50-year career, including Home Improvement, NCIS, and The Guestbook. Robinson started as a theater actor and R&B singer for groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy before attending Chris Wilson’s acting school, Studio 7, in the late 1960s. By the next decade, he moved to Hollywood and appeared in films such as The Black Gestapo, Sugar Hill, and Caribe. He directed three episodes of Night Court and one of Love & War. Robinson won the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his role as Simon in The Whipping Man and the Best Actor Ovation Award for his work in Fences. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and complications from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dolorita, four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

