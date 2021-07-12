Houston Astros MLB Draft Day Two Tracker

The Astros acquired Garcia from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. De La Cruz isn't a top-tier prospect, but a 24-year-old with an .880 OPS at Triple-A is a decent return for a rental reliever in Garcia, who is signed to an affordable one-year, $1.9 million contract in his final year of arbitration. Prior to being dealt, the 30-year-old right-hander emerged as the Marlins' primary closer this season, converting 15 of 18 save attempts while posting a 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Garcia's value will take a significant hit moving forward, as he's unlikely to challenge All-Star closer Ryan Pressly for save opportunities in Houston. Instead, Garcia will become a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning.