Webinar: Mayor’s Commission on People with Disabilities: Where are We Today, and Where Are We Headed – Jul 28
The Mayor’s Commission on People with Disabilities invites you to join us for “A Year After Covid-19, Where Are We Today and Where Are We Headed”. Meet our new Executive Director and the Mayor’s Commission on People with Disabilities, and get updates on the ADA Transition Plan, current and upcoming work of the Commission and the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.phennd.org
