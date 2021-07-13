The Ending Of Sphere Explained

‘Physical’ episode 8 finds Danny and Sheila still in Los Angeles, picking up the pieces after their failed fundraiser. However, Sheila seems to have walked away with a cheque for a cool $5000 from her parents, but at what cost? There are a lot of interesting personal details that are revealed in this tender episode as many emotional walls are broken down to reveal the murky depths of the characters. We also get a glimpse into Sheila’s past, and Jerry seems to have stumbled upon some sensitive information. Let’s take a closer look at all that went down in ‘Physical’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.