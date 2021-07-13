The Ending Of Sphere Explained
The 1998 science-fiction thriller "Sphere" — which is based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton — follows a team of experts who are called in after the discovery of a mysterious spaceship on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. The team of specialists includes psychologist Dr. Norman Goodman (Dustin Hoffman), marine biologist Dr. Beth Halperin (Sharon Stone), mathematician Dr. Harry Adams (Samuel L. Jackson), astrophysicist Dr. Ted Fielding (Liev Schreiber), and U.S. Navy Captain Harold Barnes (Peter Coyote).www.looper.com
Comments / 0