Opinion: Ernest Lee Johnson is constitutionally ineligible for execution

themissouritimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParson should convene a Board of Inquiry to examine IDD claim. The American justice system guarantees all, whether victim or accused, equal and just treatment under the law. The Eighth Amendment strengthens this by prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment. In Atkins v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court expanded this by deeming execution of people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD) unconstitutional. However, a lack of concrete standards for IDD classification within the justice system leads to individuals with IDD being placed on death row.

