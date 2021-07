It’s that time in the MLB season where teams are making desperate moves to make a push for the playoffs or the World Series. The trade deadline is less than a week away, giving us something else to pay close attention to in MLB DFS. A guy you were eyeing all day for your lineups could be traded, forcing you to alter your entire lineup (I’m totally not venting after I had to make changes to my lineup when Nelson Cruz was traded this past week). While we wait for more trades to be conducted in the coming days, we have a small seven-game main slate on DraftKings to get the week started.