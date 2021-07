After sitting empty at the corner of South and Front streets since 2016, the former Downey's Irish Pub building could soon be reduced to rubble. Documents filed with the Department of Licenses and Inspections show the city issued a permit for the complete demolition of the bar – which encompasses 526 S. Front St. to 109-11 South St. – to property owners CWMW Lending LLC on July 7. The building was purchased for $1.15 million at a sheriff's sale in 2017, according to OCF Realty.