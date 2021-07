Is there anything better than a fresh, in-season tomato?. Plucked from the vine, sliced into wedges, with a simple sprinkle of salt and pepper; to be enjoyed sitting on the porch in the warm, golden hours of a summer evening. During these slow, fresh meals, have you thought about where your food comes from? Who produces it, and what impact it can have? Delicious, local produce is a staple of Michigan summers, as are our refreshing streams, rivers, and lakes that provide water for our outdoor recreation and unique agricultural lands.