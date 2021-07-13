New Book: Making Liberal Education Inclusive

Our mission is to promote the full participation of learners with disabilities in education. It is not an easy task. But it is the right of all learners with disabilities. And it is also the right of all learners, as an education that embraces diversity and inclusion is the quality education all leaners deserve. It is also an integral part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which pledges that no child will be left behind. Yet today, many learners with disabilities are still not in school or are not adequately supported. In addition, disability-disaggregated data necessary to inform the design of disability-inclusive education policies and programming is still limited. And without data, it is impossible to design evidence-based policies.