How to Help Your Child with ADHD Get a Better Night’s Sleep

If you’re a parent of a child with ADHD, you may have experienced difficulty in getting your child to sleep at a reasonable hour. As it turns out, this is a common issue amongst parents as up to 70 percent of children with ADHD have difficulty falling asleep, according to CHADD. Some common sleep problems can range from a child needing a particular thing to be able to fall asleep (like their parents being present) to a child experiencing anxiety about specific nighttime fears such as the dark or being alone in bed. Even still, other children may simply stall and resist going to bed, resulting in them coming in and out of the bedroom for hours on end. “Individuals with ADHD may feel more alert in the evening than in other parts of their day,” Jeincy Duarte, PsyD, BCBA, a clinical psychologist of ADHD and behavior disorders at the Child Mind Institute, tells SheKnows.