Washington Nationals star Juan Soto believes his power surge since the All-Star break stems from his participation in the Home Run Derby. "You can tell. I just feel so much better now," Soto said Sunday after Washington beat the San Diego Padres to avoid a three-game sweep, according to MASN's Mark Zuckerman. "I was thinking about it, and it really helped me a little bit get that feeling of how to put the ball in the air and everything.