Lincoln City Council approves $19.4M in CARES funds, delays vote on blighted areas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council had a busy session Monday night, with hours of public comment, approval of millions in CARES Act allocations, and more. The topic that drew the most testifiers has to do with a resolution that would designate two areas of Lincoln, Air Park, and Belmont. They could get this designation now to help increase affordable housing, as a 2019 law created a $5,000 tax credit for people who buy homes in extremely blighted areas.