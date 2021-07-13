Cancel
Hematopoietic stem cells take advantage of 'junk' RNA to replenish the blood system

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.

