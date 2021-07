Turnover. Meat pie. Pasty. The savory pastry goes by several names, but it’s perhaps best known in its ubiquitous handheld South American form: the empanada. Jo Buckby grew up in Cornwall, a region on the southwestern tip of England known for its iconic Cornish pasties, characterized by a buttery golden crust and hearty meat-and-potatoes filling. The Orinda mother of two has missed them desperately since moving to the United States two decades ago and toyed with the idea of introducing them to the East Bay—but always figured the pasty’s size and richness were a poor match for health-conscious Californians. Then inspiration struck on a trip to Argentina.