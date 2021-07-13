Cancel
Springwoods Village: A Major New Partnership, Recruitment of a High Profile Executive, and Ambitious Growth Plans Announced for the Fast-Growing Houston Area Community

Times Union
 14 days ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. At a press conference on June 29, CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation, New York, along with its strategic partners, unveiled the expanding vision for north Houston’s Springwoods Village, home of the state-of-the-art ExxonMobil campus and recently selected as the global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hundreds of residential units and a pair of roadway projects are coming to the renamed Springwoods Village in the coming years, officials with developer CDC Houston announced during a June 29 press conference. Formerly known as Springwoods Village, the 2,000-acre, master-planned community near Spring’s northern border is now City Place,...
