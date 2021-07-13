Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Soto wins epic 1st-round showdown vs Ohtani in HR Derby

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing up against the hottest batter in MLB, Nationals star Juan Soto outlasted Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani in an epic first-round bout of the 2021 Home Run Derby on Monday night. In his first home run derby appearance, Soto's 31 homers narrowly beat Ohtani's 28 in a first-round matchup that...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Epic#Angels#Home Run Derby#Espn#Espn#Pointsbet Sportsbook#Natitude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
MLBTimes Daily

AP source: Ohtani donates HR Derby earnings to Angels' staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MLBKansas City Star

LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too?

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:. The Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels’ two-way sensation and other sluggers can hit the ball in Denver’s thin air. Ohtani leads the majors with 33...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Philadelphia Phillies walk off on Washington Nationals on Andrew McCutchen’s three-run HR in ninth, 6-5 final...

With five-straight two-out hits in the fourth, the Washington Nationals put four runs on the board, taking a 4-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park, but after right-handed starter Joe Ross tossed five scoreless innings, Austin Voth struggled again and he gave up three straight hits to the first three batters he faced, the third, a three-run shot by Rhys Hoskins that made it a one-run game after six, 4-3.
MLBMLB

Ohtani shakes off Derby rust, cranks 34th HR

ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani shook off any concerns about lingering effects from participating in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game at Colorado’s Coors Field earlier this week, as he went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners on Sunday at Angel Stadium.
MLBtheScore

Nationals' Soto credits HR Derby for recent power surge

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto believes his power surge since the All-Star break stems from his participation in the Home Run Derby. "You can tell. I just feel so much better now," Soto said Sunday after Washington beat the San Diego Padres to avoid a three-game sweep, according to MASN's Mark Zuckerman. "I was thinking about it, and it really helped me a little bit get that feeling of how to put the ball in the air and everything.
MLBWhittier Daily News

Shohei Ohtani dominates for 7 innings as Angels beat Rockies

ANAHEIM — After Shohei Ohtani pitched brilliantly in the Angels’ 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, Joe Maddon was asked to evaluate Ohtani’s MVP chances. The Angels’ manager didn’t hold back. “I know there are other guys having good years, but you have to stop and analyze...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Juan Soto is ready to fix his swing in the HR Derby!

The All-Star Home Run Derby is set for Coors Field in Colorado. MLB officials are not hiding the fact that the derby baseballs will not be placed in a humidor. Many expect we will see home runs soar 500+ feet. If you love home runs, this is the event for you.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 Home Run Derby Results: Pete Alonso Defends Title; Ohtani Upset in 1st Round

Pete Alonso is the king of the long ball. Alonso won the 2021 Home Run Derby on Monday at Coors Field in Colorado by defeating Trey Mancini in the final round. The champion, who also won in 2019, advanced past Salvador Perez in the first round and Juan Soto in the semifinals before winning the eight-man competition.
MLBNBC Sports

What Schwarber told Soto before faceoff with Ohtani

Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani put on a show in the Home Run Derby Monday night, going back and forth until Soto knocked out the Angels' two-way star in a swing off. Soto went on to lose to eventual champion Pete Alonso, but that first showdown with Ohtani was something special. It turns out Soto received a pep talk or two before that first-round matchup with Ohtani, as Kyle Schwarber, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner led a Soto fan club down on the field.
MLBthefocus.news

Who are Shohei Ohtani's parents? Family inspired baseball star's dreams

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball, being described as a “once-in-a-century talent”. The 27-year-old star is MLB’s most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth. He is hoping to shine at this year’s All-Star Game (Tuesday, 13 July 2021). Ohtani has found his feet in America,...
MLBchatsports.com

Ohtani, Monday: Crushed A Record Six 500+-Foot Homers In HR Derby Ohtani, Tuesday: Pitched A Perfect Inning, Batted Leadoff, Got The "Win" Ohtani, Wednesday: Slept All Day (Probably)

Shohei Ohtani hit 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, before he was eliminated by Juan Soto. Fifteen of those 28 homers traveled 475+ feet – a new record for a single Derby round. And six home runs were measured at over 500 feet, also a record, at least since Statcast began measuring derby long balls in 2016.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Epic Shohei Ohtani-Juan Soto HR Derby Battle

Juan Soto played spoiler to the anticipated magical moment for Shohei Ohtani by pulling off a massive upset in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night. The Washington Nationals outfielder and the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter each took three turns in the batter’s box to settle their slugging duel at Coors Field. The pair combined for 59 home-runs in the round before Soto eventually emerged victorious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy