Gonzaga’s Brett Harris, Ernie Yake selected on second day of MLB Draft
Gonzaga baseball third baseman Brett Harris and shortstop Ernie Yake were selected in the MLB draft on Monday. Harris was a seventh-round pick, 218th overall, by the Oakland Athletics, and Yake was a 10th-round pick, 309th overall, by the Minnesota Twins. https://twitter.com/Brett25harris/status/1414738219686580227?s=20. https://twitter.com/Brett25harris/status/1414732233609465861?s=20. Harris batted .355, tied for the team...www.spokesman.com
