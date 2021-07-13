Cancel
Gonzaga’s Brett Harris, Ernie Yake selected on second day of MLB Draft

By Justin Reed
The Spokesman-Review
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga baseball third baseman Brett Harris and shortstop Ernie Yake were selected in the MLB draft on Monday. Harris was a seventh-round pick, 218th overall, by the Oakland Athletics, and Yake was a 10th-round pick, 309th overall, by the Minnesota Twins. https://twitter.com/Brett25harris/status/1414738219686580227?s=20. https://twitter.com/Brett25harris/status/1414732233609465861?s=20. Harris batted .355, tied for the team...

