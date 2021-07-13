Sewage alert for 77,000 Australians as coronavirus fragments are found in wastewater from dozens of NSW suburbs with NO known cases

More than 77,000 Australians across 27 suburbs have been put on alert after Covid-19 fragments were found in a sewage system.

The fragments were found in the Ropes Creek sewage treatment plant in Sydney's west with those in nearby suburbs urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they appear.

NSW Health said the detection of traces of the virus is concerning as there are no known cases in the area.

The wastewater plant serves residents in suburbs Minchinbury, Dharruk, Hassall Grove, Blackett, Bidwill, Plumpton, Oakhurst, Hebersham, Emerton, Ropes Crossing, North St Marys, St Clair, Oxley Park, Colyton, Mount Druitt, Rooty Hill.

Other suburbs affected include Lethbridge Park, Tregear, Whalan, Erskine Park, Shalvey, Willmot, Shanes Park, Marsden Park, St Marys and Eastern Creek.

'People in these areas are asked to be especially vigilant for the onset of any cold-like symptoms, and if they appear, to be tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received,' NSW Health said.

Meanwhile, New South Wales has recorded 89 new Covid-19 infections and one man in his 70s from Sydney's eastern suburbs has died.

Sydney's outbreak has now spread outside of the city after an essential construction site worker who travelled from the city's south to Goulburn tested positive to the virus.

The person who tested positive is understood to be a painter who travelled to work on the construction of the new Goulburn Hospital, Goulburn, Mayor Bob Kirk told AAP.

The growing Covid-19 outbreak has so far been confined to Greater Sydney and its surrounds, but Mr Kirk says he fears essential work permits may be putting regional towns at risk.

'The Covid disease doesn't ask people if they have a travel exemption or not, it just attaches to whoever it can,' he said on Tuesday.

'But I understand he is a painter ... I don't know how that qualifies as essential right now.'

'I know there are more than a few painters around this place that could step up if needed.'

Of the new local cases recorded in NSW on Tuesday, 30 were out in the community for either part of or their entire infectious period.

NSW Health said the man who died was from Sydney's eastern suburbs. There are are still 21 patients in the state's intensive care units suffering from Covid-19; four are on ventilators.

'More than three quarters of all of those cases of community transmission were close family contacts,' Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

'It reinforces the message that every time you risk going outside and doing the wrong thing, you risk bringing the virus home to those you love the most.'

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday also announced that workers who live in the Fairfield local government area in Sydney's south-west - a Covid-19 hotspot - must get tested for the virus every three days if they are leaving their home for work.

She said anyone moving from Greater Sydney into regional NSW for work should also get a weekly test, even if they don't have symptoms.

HUGE COVID EXPOSURE SITE LIST FOR SYDNEY REVEALED MONDAY NIGHT

Anyone who visited the following venues is considered a close contact and should get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of result:

Lakemba: Mataam Al Mandi - Saturday July 10, 3.15pm – 3.30pm

Roselands: Roselands Fruit World - Wednesday July 7, 4pm - 4.15pm

Fairfield: Ware Street Medical Practice - Thursday July 8, 2.40pm - 3.40pm

Fairfield: Westpac Fairfield, Neeta City Shopping Centre - Thursday July 8, 1.20pm - 1.40pm

Bondi Junction: 99 Bikes Bondi Junction - Saturday July 10, 12.45pm - 2.45pm

Green Valley: Priceline, The Valley Plaza 2 - Friday July 9, 2.30pm – 3.15pm

Yagoona: Cedar Valley Meats - Saturday July 10, 1.30pm – 2pm

Greenacre: Mr Shawarma - Saturday July 10, 8.30pm – 8.45pm

Anyone who travelled on the following bus routes at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result

Redfern to Beaconsfield: 309 bus - Monday July 5, departed 5.49pm – arrived 5.56pm

Redfern to Beaconsfield: 309 bus - Tuesday July 6, departed 5.52pm – arrived 5.57pm

Fairfield Heights to Fairfield: 817 bus - Tuesday July 6, departed 2.19pm – arrived 2.22pm

Fairfield to Fairfield Heights: 800 bus - Tuesday July 6, departed 3.02pm – arrived 3.07pm

Haymarket to Forest Lodge: 438X bus - Tuesday July 6, departed 9.44am – arrived 9.50am

Ultimo to Haymarket: 438X bus - Thursday July 8, departed 7.09pm – arrived 7.15pm

Jannali to Kareela: 968 bus - Tuesday July 6, departed 2.32pm – arrived 2.39pm

Miranda to Kareela: 968 bus - Wednesday July 7, departed 12.35pm – arrived 12.54pm

Sydney to Neutral Bay: 173X bus - Thursday July 8, departed 6.24am – arrived 6.35am

Neutral Bay to Sydney: 170X bus - Thursday July 8, departed 8.23am – arrived 8.32am

Sydney to Zetland: 304 bus - Friday July 9, departed 2.46pm – arrived 3.09pm

Zetland to Sydney: 320 bus - Saturday July 10, departed 7.40am – arrived 7.57am

NSW Health also wishes to advise of additional times to previously announced venues. Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result

Fairfield: iMedic iCare Medical Centre - Friday July 9, 8.30am - 6.30pm and Saturday July 10, 8.30am - 6.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received

Glebe: Schnitz Broadway - Thursday July 8, 6.30pm – 6.45pm

Centennial Park: Centennial Homestead Café - Wednesday July 7, 12pm – 12.30pm

Camperdown: 7-Eleven service station - Tuesday July 6, 10am – 10.20am

Bankstown: Pharmacy 4 Less, Bankstown Central - Friday July 9, 9am - 9.15am

Bankstown: Kmart, Bankstown Central - Friday July 9, 11am – 11.30am

Bankstown: Big W, Bankstown Central - Friday July 9, 11am – 11.30am

Hurstville: No.1 Malatang Restaurant - Tuesday July 6. 5.10pm – 6pm

Bondi Junction: Australia Post, Westfield Bondi Junction - Tuesday July 6, 12.50pm – 1.10pm

Fairfield West: Coles Fairfield West - Saturday July 10, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Casula: Kmart, Casula Mall - Thursday July 8, 6pm – 6.45pm

Wetherill Park: Woolworths Wetherill Park - Friday July 9, 3pm – 3.15pm, Saturday July 10, 12pm – 12.35pm

Oran Park: Woolworths Oran Park - Friday July 9, 6am – 2pm, Saturday July 10, 6am – 4pm, Sunday July 11, 6am – 11.20am

Anyone who travelled on the following train routes at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received

T2 Line: From Lidcombe Station to Auburn Station - Sunday July 4, departed 4.10pm, arrived 4.20pm

T2 Line: From Lidcombe Station to Redfern Station - Sunday July 4, departed 5.55pm, arrived 6.20pm

T9 Line: From Burwood Station to Wynyard Station - Monday July 5, departed 5.40am, arrived 6.02am

T8 Line: From Wynyard Station to Green Square Station - Monday July 5, departed 10.15am, arrived 10.33am

T8 Line: From Green Square Station to Wynyard Station - Monday July 5, departed 6.11pm, arrived 6.15pm

T9 Line: From Central Station to Burwood Station - Monday July 5, departed 6.23pm, arrived 6.34pm

T8 Line: From Green Square Station to Lidcombe Station - Monday July 5, departed 2.29pm, arrived 3pm

T2 Line: From Lidcombe Station to Redfern Station - Monday July 5, departed 5.24pm, arrived 5.47pm

T8 Line: From Kingsgrove Station to Circular Quay Station - Monday July 5, departed 5.43am, arrived 6.04am

T8 Line: From Circular Quay Station to Kingsgrove Station - Monday July 5, departed 3.07pm, arrived 3.36pm

T2 Line: From Lidcombe Station to Redfern Station - Tuesday July 6, departed 5.26pm, arrived 5.47pm

T4 Line: From Bondi Junction Station to Central Station - Tuesday July 6, departed 9.08am, arrived 9.28am

T4 Line: From Hurstville Station to Jannali Station - Tuesday July 6, departed 2.06pm, arrived 2.18pm

T4 Line: From Penshurst Station to Hurstville Station - Tuesday July 6, departed 10.21pm, arrived 10.34pm

T4 Line: From Hurstville Station to Miranda Station - Tuesday July 6, departed 11.49am, arrived 12.17pm

T3 Line: From Central Station to Sydenham Station - Saturday July 10, departed 2.28pm, arrived 2.42pm

T3 Line: From Sydenham Station to Central Station - Saturday July 10, departed 3.59pm, arrived 4.16pm

NSW Health also wishes to advise of additional times to previously announced venues. Anyone who attended these venues at the times listed is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received

Fairfield Heights: Woolworths Fairfield Heights - Wednesday July 7, 6.45pm – 7.15pm

Roselands: Coles Roselands - Wednesday June 30, 4.45pm – 5.45pm, Wednesday July 7, 3.15pm – 4.05pm