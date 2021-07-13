Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How to Experiment with New Skincare Products

By Megan Taylor
vivaglammagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are comfortable with your skincare routine, it can be a little intimidating to experiment with new skincare products. But it can also be exciting and worthwhile. Here is the best way to go about it. Choose Products for Your Skin Type. Everyone’s skin is unique. So, when a...

vivaglammagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Oily Skin#Skincare Products#Nava Md#Contra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

No chemicals here: Entrepreneur opens new shop in Peoria to sell her own skincare products

PEORIA – What began as quest for healthier skin turned into a business for Xochitl Stafford, who is opening Succulent Skin Care in Peoria’s Sunbeam Building. Xochitl (pronounced “Sochi”) Stafford had always struggled with acne-prone skin, but it wasn’t until she was pregnant with her first child that she decided to take the bull by the horns. Once she started doing the research, Stafford was horrified by what she learned about the ingredients in most skincare products.
Skin Caremodernsalon.com

6 Foot-Care Products to Smooth Your Clients' Feet

It’s sandal season, and clients don't want to show up with dry, cracked heels! Help them out with Naturally London’s award-winning artisanal foot care products. Each product is handcrafted with USD-certified, organic, botanical-based ingredients designed to soften, detoxify and smooth out feet while the delicious scents of each product, crafted by an aromatherapist, will melt away the stresses of your client's day.
Skin Careohmymag.co.uk

How to incorporate kaolin clay into your skincare routine

Before K-beauty and retinol made it big in the skincare world, many of us would turn to clay masks to tackle our concerns. These masks have been known to conquer anything from blackheads to oily skin. But, when it comes to choosing the right clay for your skin type, things can get a little more complicated.
Skin Caremomtrends.com

Six Vitamin C Skincare Products That Will Actually Make Your Life Better

The pandemic gave us a lot to freak out about. The will-I-get-COVID freakout. The toilet paper freakout. The will-I-lose-my-job freakout. The when-will-my-kid-go-back-to-school freakout. And if you’re like me - the skin freakout. Thanks to a lovely combination of stress, lack of sleep, poor eating and "maskne" my skin was in need of a serious reset.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

The Truth About How Skincare Ingredients Get Absorbed Into the Skin

Despite what you may have heard, you can't fix split ends, and antiperspirants don't cause cancer. In Myth Busters, we debunk common beauty misconceptions and set the record straight. Myths about beauty and skincare are inevitable. Some of these rumors are harmless—like shaving makes our hair grow back faster, which,...
Skin Careamericanpeoplenews.com

The 5 Best Skincare Products at Target, According to a Master Aesthetician

Amid the filtered influencers, the college friends, and your favorite pop culture accounts on Instagram, you’ll occasionally scroll across one of social media’s greatest gems: advice from a trusted professional, delivered in the app’s quick, intimate style. For us, this treasured phenomenon happened just last week, when Reanne Kelly, the social skincare guru behind @The.Master.Aesthetician, took her 70,000-plus followers to shop some of the best skincare products at Target.
Skin Caremusingsofamuse.com

New Skincare Available Now at Ulta

I always love that first hint of Fall when it hits stores. You know that feeling of the humidity outside but the cool AC as you enter a store filled with school supplies or Fall Decor. It’s thee perfect cocktail of Summer and Fall! I went to Target recently and school supplies are already on shelves mixed in with pool floats and it feels like a marriage most perfect somehow.
Skin Carehenryford.com

Acne-Prone Skin? How To Prevent Damage During Your Skincare Routine

While acne is most commonly linked to the teenage years, the reality is, it can happen at any age. "It's not like you turn 20 and boom, your acne is gone," says Anna Axelson, M.D., a dermatologist at Henry Ford Health System. "In fact, acne happens for a variety of reasons, including genetics, lifestyle factors and fluctuating hormone levels."
Skin Carewzakcleveland.com

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. These days, melanin-rich skin types have lucked out on the beauty front. What was once a task to find the right products to suit our wants and needs, has now become an industry filled with a plethora of Black beauty brands to choose from. With our support, these brands continue to blossom.
Skin Caremomjunction.com

15 Best Exfoliators For Acne-Prone Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Ancient remedies for acne-prone skin stayed away from exfoliating because of the fear of aggravating...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The 17 Best Korean Skincare Products for Your Entire Routine

There’s a reason the buzz has yet to subside on all things K-beauty: The products continue to be both cutting edge and highly effective. And although the industry is known for incredible face masks, Korean skincare has far more to offer. From facial essences to pimple patches, seemingly half (or more, let's be honest) of our essentials these days originated first in Korea. If you’re looking to try the best of the best when it comes to Korean skincare, these 17 products are a great place to start. Ahead, our favorite K-beauty cleansers, moisturizers, masks, and more.
Skin CarePosted by
MyTexasDaily

Cleansing 101: Pro tips for cleansing your skin like a dermatologist

(BPT) - Keeping skin clean and healthy might seem simple, but for many people, finding a skincare routine that works can take trial and error. From common misconceptions about cleansing to a store shelf overflowing with different types of products, it can feel overwhelming. In fact, according to a recent survey of dermatologists, there are a variety of topics their patients need more education on, with 46% of dermatologists saying their patients need help selecting products that are well-suited for their skin type and 25% saying they need help understanding ingredients in products. Luckily, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai wants to break down the facts, give you tips and advice to perfect your skincare routine and help us all get the most out of our cleanser and find a more effective approach to having healthy, hydrated skin.
Skin Caremomjunction.com

15 Best Mineral Foundations Of 2021 For All Skin Types

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. With the introduction of revolutionary makeup that is clean, pure and improvises skin, mineral foundations...
Skin Caremomjunction.com

15 Best Body Lotions For Crepey Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Getting the name from crepe paper, crepey skin is thin, wrinkled, and weak skin that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy